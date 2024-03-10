Vanessa Hudgens Debuts Baby Bump at the 2024 Oscars

Getty Images

Vanessa Hudgens, 35, is expecting her first child with husband Cole Tucker, 27, Page Six reports.

Hudgens hit the red carpet the Oscars, where she showed off her baby bump in a form-fitting black gown, dripping in jewels.

Vanessa was on hand at the event to co-host ABC’s “Countdown to Oscars: On the Red Carpet Live!” at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

Just a few days ago, Vanessa slammed comments about her body, when fans suggested she “looked pregnant” in recent photos.

The actress told the “She Pivots” podcast, "I was like, 'That is so rude. I'm sorry, I don't wear Spanx every day, and, like, am a real woman and have a real body.'"

She had previously shut down pregnancy speculation in October after her bachelorette party, telling commenters on Instagram, “Not pregnant so y’all can stop.”

Now, it seems she is expecting with Cole, just months after their December 2 wedding. The star and the MLB player said “I do” at the Azulik City of Arts in Tulum, Mexico.

She told Vogue after their big day, “I felt like I was transported to some kind of utopia, unlike anything I had ever been to before. It was whimsical and magical, and I just fell in love.”