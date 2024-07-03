Getty Images

Travis Kelce is opening up about making his debut on Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour!

Kelce took the stage with Taylor on June 23 in London, and dished about the big night on the Season 2 finale of his “New Heights" podcast with brother Jason Kelce.

In the new episode that dropped July 3, Travis revealed it was his idea to join Taylor onstage at Wembley Stadium.

"I initially mentioned it to Tay," Travis told Jason. "I was like, ‘How funny would it be if I just rolled out on one of the bikes during the '1989' era?'"

He said Swift laughed it off, but then asked him, “Would you seriously be up for doing something like that?”

The Kansas City Chiefs player recalled, "I was just like, ‘What? I would love to do that, are you kidding me? I've seen the show enough, might as well put me to work here.'"

“Sure enough, she found the perfect part of the show for me to come in,” he said.

Travis did not make his debut on a bike, calling it the “safest option,” in case he “ran into somebody else or hit one of the dancers.”

Instead, he walked out in a tux and top hat and carried Taylor across the stage just after she sang "The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived.”

Travis confessed that his main concern was not dropping Taylor! He said, "The one thing I told myself is, 'Do not drop the baby. Do not drop Taylor on your way over this damn couch.' The golden rule was, 'Do not drop Taylor, get her to the couch safely.'"

As she went through an outfit change for “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart,” he pretended to touch up her face with some powder as part of the scene, and busted a few dance moves.

Travis told Jason those moves paid tribute Jim Carey’s tap dancing scene in “Dumb and Dumber”!

“I always wanted to pull out this move, but I never knew like when I should pull it out where it made sense," he said, adding, "That’s one of my favorite moves of all time!”

Travis gushed over Taylor calling her a “true showman,” and said it was an “honor” to join her at the show.

Kelce went on, “It was an absolute blast. It was such a fun, playful part of the show and it was like … the perfect time for me to go up there, just be a ham and have some fun — not only with her… but the crowd and really try and get everybody excited for the rest of the show. It was awesome."

Travis recalled the moment the audience recognized him onstage, saying, “When everyone found out that it was me — because it took a second for everyone to figure it out — that moment was pretty jarring. I was just like, ‘Oh s**t.'”

He added that the stage felt huge, “It is easily as big as a football stadium… it's way bigger than I could have ever imagined.”

Overall he said the experience was “awesome.” Travis insisted, “I didn’t disappoint Taylor, so that’s all that really matters."

He also hinted that he could make another appearance! He teased, "Who knows, might not be the last time. You guys will have to keep showing up for the Eras Tour to see if I pop out of the stage and whatnot."

After the London shows, Travis attended night 3 of Taylor's Dublin concerts, and he spilled on meeting Julia Roberts and Stevie Nicks.

He noted that "awesome" Julia was “having some fun” with Stevie in the VIP tent.

Trav also gushed about hanging out with Stevie at a bar later that night.