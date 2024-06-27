Johnny Wactor’s Family & Friends Will Host ‘A Mile for Johnny’

Getty Images

This Saturday, June 29, Johnny Wactor’s family, friends, and supporters will host “A Mile for Johnny” to honor the late “General Hospital” actor, who was killed last month.

The event, which is open to the public, is also calling for justice and accountability from city and state leaders to make Los Angeles a safer place to live.

“A Mile for Johnny” is taking place at North Hollywood Park, where Wactor ran daily, at 11 a.m.

In late May, car thieves fatally shot Wactor in downtown L.A. as he was leaving work after a bartending shift at Level 8.

No arrests have been made.

“Extra’s” Melvin Robert recently caught up with Johnny’s brother Grant and asked what it felt like to set foot where the tragedy occurred.

“It’s a lot,” he said. “It’s a numbing rage and sadness, but it is also hard to process and comprehend any of it.”

He went on, “You don’t want any life taken, but it just hurts, especially when it is your brother and someone you love and someone who was pure of heart.”