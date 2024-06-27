Bachelor Nation’s Hannah Ann Sluss Marries NFL Player Jake Funk

Getty Images

Hannah Ann Sluss and Jake Funk are officially husband and wife!

The “Bachelor” alum and the NFL player got married on June 15 at a castle in Tuscany, People magazine reports.

They exchanged vows during an intimate ceremony, and Hannah told the magazine, "We decided it would just be us and to really focus on the commitment and significance of marriage," adding, “It's easy to get caught up in all the glitz and glam."

The reality star added, "So, having our wedding just for us made the most sense and made it meaningful.”

Hannah, who walked down the aisle to Italian music, wore a dress she picked out at Nashville’s the Wedding Studio, telling People, "It's exactly what I wanted. I felt it was simple enough, yet elegant and timeless." For his part, Jake wore a classic tuxedo from the Gentleman's Playbook. See the pics here!

They also had their wedding bands engraved with their initials, which Jake’s dad has also done. Sluss shared, "It was a way to honor his dad and continue that tradition. I thought it was really special because often there are many customizations for girls, but for a guy, this was a deep gesture."

The couple had actually never been to Tuscany, and planned to explore the area before heading to Switzerland for a honeymoon.

While they kept the wedding small, Sluss and Funk are planning to head to Miami for a big reception with friends and family next month.

Funk, who plays for the Detroit Lions, explained, "We are doing two in one, which made sense for us. We could just knock both of those out and then not have to wait until after football season to have an actual honeymoon."

Sluss added, "We plan to indulge in food and cooking classes and really start off our marriage by teaching him how to cook.”

She said of the planning the nuptials, "I think the main thing is just doing things at your own pace. For us, we really wanted our families to feel included and involved. So, we had a celebration with just our family, and that was really great for us because at a lot of weddings I've been to, there's so much happening all at once."

Offering some advice to other brides, she said, "Do whatever makes you and your husband feel your best and whatever will make you the most excited."