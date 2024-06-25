Jamie Campbell Bower Calls ‘Stranger Things’ Season 5 ‘Very Exciting’ (Exclusive)

Eric Charbonneau/Getty Images for Warner Bros.

On Monday, Jamie Campbell Bower rocked a pinstripe suit for the L.A. premiere of “Horizon: An American Saga.”

“Extra’s” Vanesa Borge spoke with Jamie about working with Kevin Costner and the final season of his hit show “Stranger Things.”

Campbell Bower was looking forward to the fifth and final season of “Stranger Things,” saying, “We’re excited to show it. We are excited for it to come to life.”

He was tight-lipped on what’s to come on the show, which has wrapped production, saying, “I know nothing. I put my hands up. I surrender.”

Jamie said he was more than happy to talk about working on “Horizon: An American Saga.” While it was “terrifying” to audition for Kevin, he said, “I read the script, first of all, and I just felt this level of excitement. I’m a big believer now in my old age that how you feel when you either get something or when you’re stepping into something is how it’s going to feel for the whole process, and I was buzzing.”

He also said he felt “grateful” to be part of the western, which was directed by Costner.

Jamie raved about his co-star, saying, “When we’re working together, he’s so locked in and he’s a movie star for a reason… to stand opposite of him and to play with him is a joy.”

For the movie, Campbell took on a western accent, something that he was able to showcase on the red carpet. He said, “I’m a huge fan of westerns. I’m a huge fan of, you know, country music as well… It sort of just came very naturally. It kind of just came from the word ‘go,’ and then I was kind of just figuring out, like, where, how the accent came to be, where this character has spent more time… It just felt like playtime.”