“Love Actually” star Thomas Brodi- Sangster is a married man!

Days ago, Thomas tied the knot with “Westworld” star Talulah Riley.

Thomas, 34, and Talulah, 38, exchanged vows at St. George's Church in Hertfordshire on June 21.

Talulah opted for a simple white gown and veil, while Thomas wore a blue morning coat, pinstripe pants, and floral vest.

An eyewitness told The Sun U.K., “Thomas walked from the house to the church and Talulah arrived in a horse-drawn carriage. While they were inside for the ceremony, another horse arrived with white roses woven through its mane. The horse was a bridesmaid, and I think he arranged it as a surprise. She looked happy when she saw it. There was a dog who was part of the wedding party, with a box and ribbon on its back, so I think it was the couple’s ring bearer.”

Of their post-wedding festivities, another insider shared, “In the fields across from their home, there were several marquees with fairground rides, including a merry-go-round.”

The wedding comes nearly a year after Thomas and Talulah’s engagement.

Last summer, Thomas took to Instagram to tell fans, “Happy to announce that Talulah and I are engaged.”

Three years ago, the couple met on the set of Disney+ series “Pistol.”

Riley told The Times, “We hadn't really acknowledged each other as a romantic possibility or potential until the moment that we both did. And it was the same moment a number of months after having worked together and been good friends.”