‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ Actor Tamayo Perry Killed in Shark Attack

Instagram

Tamayo Perry, who appeared in films like “Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides” and worked as a lifeguard in Honolulu, was killed in a shark attack on Sunday.

The Associated Press reports that Perry, 49, died while surfing off Oahu.

Shayne Enright of the Honolulu Emergency Services Department shared at a press conference that Honolulu emergency services “responded after a 911 call came in for a surfer who was fatally injured after he was attacked by a shark.”

The call came in just before 1 p.m. and she continued, “Honolulu Ocean Safety responded via jet ski and brought the surfer here to shore. It is here where the Honolulu EMS personnel assisted with his death pronouncement.”

Honolulu Ocean Safety Acting Chief Kurt Lager also spoke, confirming, “We can confirm that it was one of our own city and county of Honolulu lifeguards north shore lifeguard Tamayo Perry.”

Lager continued, “Tamayo Perry was a lifeguard loved by all… he’s a professional surfer known worldwide... Tamayo’s personality was infectious, and as much as people loved him, he loved everyone else more. Our condolences go out to Tamayo’s family and the entire lifeguard ohana.”

Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi called it a “tragic loss,” adding, “Tamayo was a legendary waterman and highly respected.”

Perry played a buccaneer in “Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides” (2011). His other credits included “Blue Crush” (2002), “Hawaii Five-0” (2011), and the short film “The Bridge” (2015).