Lupita Nyong’o Jokes She Gave Joseph Quinn Marvel ‘10 Commandments’ (Exclusive)

Lupita Nyong’o and Joseph Quinn are taking us back in “A Quiet Place: Day One,” the new prequel revealing the first horrifying hours of the deadly alien invasion.

They dished with “Extra” about the movie, and Quinn joked it felt “weirdly familiar” adding, “running away from invisible things is starting to become common practice.”

Joseph, known for his work in “Stranger Things,” continued, “It provided its own challenges and obstacles that needed to be overcome and it was crucially a great laugh.”

Lupita admitted she was “trepidatious” about taking on the role of Samira.

She shared, “It was scary to play this role and to go into that mind space. You know, the character I play is having a very different lived experience from the one I'm having. I was trepidatious to begin with for sure, but, you know, you do the work, you do the research, and you just go there, I suppose. It's hard to give a map, but I really did enjoy the fact that Samira required that I do something different from anything I had done before as well as different from my own lived experience.”

They also spoke about the challenges of not being able to use your voice.

Quinn said, “It was demanded, yeah, so it became easier, but the film set itself is not a very quiet place. There's lots of things going on, lots of people talking, lots of noises going on there so we had to kind of really double down on our suspension of disbelief to stay quiet even though there's a helicopter flying over us.”

Nyong’o added, “I was catapulted into that silence and you just have to surrender, because when you can’t use your voice it is debilitating in a very special, very specific kind of way.”

Plus, Joseph teased his upcoming projects “Gladiator II” and “Fantastic Four” — Lupita joked she’s given him “the 10 commandments of Marvel”!

He quipped, “I can’t say anything, they will come for the people I care about.”

Joseph did confirm, “Gladiator is finished, that’s done. It was an amazing experience and we are about to start ‘Fantastic Four’ in the end of July.”

Could “Black Panther” alum Lupita make an appearance in “Fantastic Four”? He said, “We would be lucky to have her.”

Nyong’o replied, “I gave him the 10 commandments of Marvel.”