Kane Brown, 30, and wife Katelyn, 32, just welcomed their third child!

The couple shared a carousel of sweet photos on Instagram, revealing they welcomed a boy. In the pics, the country singer and his wife cuddle their newborn, who is wrapped in a white, pink, and blue swaddle. Another photo shows Krewe’s tiny feet.

In the caption, the Browns wrote, "Krewe Allen Brown 6.18 🩵."

Kane and Katelyn are already the parents of daughters Kingsley, 4, and Kodi, 2.

In May, “Extra’s” Alecia Davis spoke with Kane, who gave an update on his family ahead of baby number three.

He shared, “Katelyn’s great and struggling at the same time, but she’s a trouper.”

The singer added he was “so pumped” to welcome his first son, saying, “My girl Kingsley’s old enough to be able to tell, but Kodi’s not. If Kodi gets rough with Kate, Kingsley’s always like, ‘There’s a baby in mommy’s belly, chill out.’”

Kane also revealed that their second daughter is "an escape artist,” who had no trouble climbing out of the crib or over the baby gate. He said, “Just walking into the room, she goes, ‘I’m awake!’ It's the worst, but it's cute though."

Brown noted that chasing after the kids while pregnant can tire out Katelyn, but said, "That's not slowing her down."