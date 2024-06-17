Getty Images

Actor Ian McKellen, 85, has been admitted to the hospital after a fall.

McKellen was in the middle of a performance of “Player Kings” when he fell off the stage at the Noël Coward Theatre in London.

The BBC reports McKellen lost his footing while acting out a fight scene.

After falling off the front of the stage, McKellen asked for help from crew members.

An audience member, Sandro Trapani, told the outlet, “I really hope that he is going to be all right.”

Sandro added, “As far as I saw, he was conscious because he was asking for assistance.”