Getty Images

Taylor Swift, who is dating tight end Travis Kelce, was tuning in for the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl Ring Ceremony.

Following her sold-out Eras tour stop in Liverpool, Swift’s handle was spotted among those watching Chariah Gordon’s Instagram Live on Thursday. Gordon is wide receiver Mecole Hardman Jr.’s partner.

According to screenshots shared online, Taylor was even dropping comments during the ceremony, writing, “YESSSSSS,” and “JOINING THE PARTY FROM LIVERPOOL LETS GOOOOOOOO.”

She later added, "Gotta go to sleep it's so late here love you guys."

Chiefs/Preston Smith Photography

Travis attended the Super Bowl event at Nelson Atkins Museum in Kansas City solo. While he skipped the red carpet, a video on Instagram shows him walking up in a red suit, white shirt, and white sneakers. He was also rocking his two past Super Bowl rings from 2020 and 2021. In an X video, he told a reporter the inspiration behind his look was, “Chiefs Kingdom, baby!”

As for Taylor, the Liverpool concert marked her 100th Eras show, and she confirmed the tour will end in December as planned.

She told the crowd, “A lot of people have been like, ‘How are you going to celebrate the 100th show?’” She continued, “And for me, the celebration of the 100th show, for me, means this is the very first time I’ve ever acknowledged to myself and admitted that this tour is going to end in December. Like, that’s it.”

She added, "I think this tour has really become my entire life. Like, it's become, it's taken over everything. I think I once had hobbies, but I don't know what they are anymore, because all I do when I'm not onstage is sit at home and try to think of clever acoustic song mashups and think about what you might want to hear."