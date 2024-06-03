Big Slick Kansas City

While Taylor Swift was continuing her Eras tour in France, Travis Kelce was fielding questions about their relationship — all in the name of comedy!

At the annual Big Slick charity event in Kansas City, Robert Smigel and George Wendt revived their “SNL” sketch Bill Swerski's Super Fans, this time featuring Jason Sudeikis standing in for the late Chris Farley. Travis and his Kansas City Chiefs teammate Patrick Mahomes appeared in the sketch, enduring questions from the comedians.

In character, Jason asked Travis of Taylor, “When are you gonna make an honest woman out of her?"

Travis laughed, rubbed his beard, smiled... but was ultimately left speechless! See his reaction here.

Jason went on to joke, "Look, Taylor doesn't need to be working anymore,” adding, "I know your kicker agrees with me."

The quip was referencing a recent commencement speech made by Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker at Benedictine College in Atchison, Kansas. Butker told the women in the crowd that he guessed they were “most excited about your marriage and the children you will bring into this world.”

The Big Slick charity event raises money for pediatric cancer research at Children's Mercy Hospital in Kansas City.

Meanwhile, Taylor seemed to pay homage to Travis at her performance in Lyon, France, on Sunday, performing a mash-up of “Fifteen” and “You’re on Your Own, Kid.”