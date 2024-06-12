Getty Images

A year after his split with Taylor Swift, Matty Healy is engaged!

Healy’s fiancée Gabbriette Bechtel announced the news on her Instagram Stories Tuesday, flashing her black gem and pavé diamond ring.

Instagram

The 1975’s frontman and the model had attended friend Charli XCX’s “Brat” show in Brooklyn, and Gabbriette wrote, "MARRYING THE 1975 IS VERY BRAT,” tagging Healy in the post.

On Wednesday, Healy’s mom, actress Denise Welch, confirmed the news on “Loose Women.”

She shared, "Now that it's official... he's got engaged to Gabriella Bechtel — Gabbriette, she's known as. Black diamond; he had it made for her.”

Instagram

Denise gushed, “I couldn't be more thrilled. We couldn't be happier — she is everything I would want in a daughter-in-law. I'm thrilled."

Healy, 35, and Bechtel, 26, were first spotted packing on the PDA in September. Soon after, he revealed he was in a relationship.