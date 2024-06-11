Instagram

Aly Michalka is now a mom!

Aly and her husband Stephen Ringer welcomed a baby boy named Jack Francis.

They are just now sharing the news after she gave birth nearly two months ago.

While she was in labor for 50 hours, Aly told People magazine, “It was a very peaceful and calm birth, which is really what we were hoping for.”

While Aly was originally planning to deliver the baby at the hospital, she opted to deliver at home after connecting with a midwife.

She said, “Every woman's birth is really their own journey and their own choice. But I do feel like our medical system intervenes in ways that can be really harmful for women and really traumatic for not only themselves, but for their baby. For me, it felt like a great way to be able to avoid that.”

Jack arrived two weeks earlier than they expected.

Their son was named after her late grandfather. She noted, “We just kind of knew immediately like, 'Oh, yeah, he's a Jack.’ He's just a great little guy. He's got a really special disposition about him."

Aly opened up about the recovery process after giving birth, saying, "I've tried to be kind to myself and not feel pressured to immediately get back to the size that I was. If I don't reach that for a little while, that's okay."

Aly announced that she was pregnant in January.

At the time, she told People magazine,