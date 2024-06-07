How to Watch the Daytime Emmys 2024

Getty Images

Tonight, the 2024 Daytime Emmys Awards are taking place!

The show, which begins at 8 p.m. EST, will stream LIVE on Paramount+.

Kelly Clarkson, Zooey Deschanel, Star Jones, and “Extra’s” Melvin Robert are some of the presenters who will be handing out awards.

Other presenters include Kristos Andrews, Lauralee Bell, Eric Braeden, Steve Burton, Derrick Campana, Stefan Dennis, Jackée Harry, Amelia Heinle, Christel Khalil, Jacqueline MacInnes Wood, Eric Martsolf, Kiara Liz Ortega, Danielle Pinnock, Lawrence Saint-Victor, Jonathan Scott, Laura Wright, and Dr. Rae Wynn-Grant.

“The Talk” hosts Amanda Kloots and Jerry O’Connell will also be making special appearances at the star-studded ceremony.

Melody Thomas Scott and Edward J. Scott will be recognized with Lifetime Achievement Awards for their work for daytime TV.

This year, “Extra” received an 11th consecutive Daytime Emmy nomination for Outstanding Entertainment News Program.

We made TV history as the first show to win in the category in 2014, and took home the top prize again in 2016.

“Extra,” hosted by Billy Bush, offers a half-hour edition every weekday and an original hour-long weekend installment. The show is produced by Telepictures Productions and distributed by Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution.

At the Daytime Emmys, TV judges face off with each other, and game shows, morning shows, and talk shows compete for the coveted statuettes.