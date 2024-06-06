Getty Images

Twelve days after his shocking murder, “General Hospital” actor Johnny Wactor has been cremated.

In his death certificate, obtained by TMZ, Wactor’s ashes are now in the possession of his mom Scarlett, who lives in South Carolina.

The doc listed his cause of death as gunshot to the chest. There were no contributing factors.

According to the doc, Wactor died on the street or highway.

A public memorial has been scheduled for June 15 at Summerville Baptist Church in South Carolina, a Parks Funeral Home representative told The Post and Courier.

Wactor’s friend and co-worker Anita Joy recently broke her silence in a heart-wrenching Instagram post about the night he was shot and killed in downtown L.A.

On Saturday, they were leaving work after a bartending shift at Level 8 when they came upon car thieves, who reportedly shot him without provocation.

Recounting the tragic night, she wrote, “He was killed senselessly by a coward who reacted without care of the gorgeous life he was taking. So I’m angry, I’m sad and I’m all the feelings at once… but above all, I am here for Johnny’s justice.”

“My friend of 8 years went from laughing together, working side by side, leaving our bartending shift and walking to our cars, to him dying in my arms in the streets of DTLA in the dark hours of 3am… Everything happened in an instant, I’ve come to describe it as a glass of water that gets tipped over and you’re scrambling to grab it and save it from spilling out completely but it just runs through your fingertips and is gone.”

Joy recalled, “We cautiously approached the men, questioning what they were doing, at first thinking the car was being towed. We were no threat and Johnny kept his cool as he always did, simply stating that it was his car and for them to leave. Hands open to his sides in peace. Johnny was between me and the man who shot him - as I heard the shot ring into the night, he forcefully tumbled back into my arms and as I grabbed for him, I shouted, ‘Hunny you ok?!’ And he only responded, ‘Nope! Shot!’ We toppled onto the street where I pushed my legs under him and tried to hold his body up while screaming for help and screaming at him to stay with me.”

She recounted that soon after, a security guard from work named Bryan came upon the scene. He “ran to us with 911 on the phone - we tied my denim jacket around him to stop the bleeding and Bryan proceeded to try CPR on him. I’m so thankful for Bryan showing up, trying with all his might to save Johnny. It was too close range, too extreme of a wound for him to survive it but my god, he fought to stay.”

“Extra’s” Melvin Robert recently spoke with Johnny’s mother Scarlett and brothers Grant and Lance, who said they are devastated by his murder.

According to Scarlett, Johnny would have given the car to the thieves.