Evangeline Lilly Seemingly Retires from Acting

Getty

On Tuesday, “Ant-Man and the Wasp” star Evangeline Lilly made a major announcement about her acting career.

Along with posting “nearly twenty-year-old” footage of herself from 2006, she wrote on Instagram, “I am so filled with joy and contentment today as I live out my vision. Praise God, I feel so grateful for my blessings. Stepping away from what seems like the obvious choice (wealth and fame) can feel scary at times, but stepping into your dharma replaces the fear with fulfillment. I might return to Hollywood one day, but, for now, this is where I belong. A new season has arrived, and I AM READY...and I AM HAPPY. 🕊️💪🏽😊”

In the video, Evangeline opened up about her goals as a retired actress, about having kids, writing, and being involved in humanitarian efforts.

The video also included footage of Maya Angelou talking about her view on life, which Evangeline wrote was “perfectly articulating how I feel about life.”

Years ago, Lilly opened up about being a working mom in Hollywood. She told THR, “It’s hard to get work after children... I mean, roles are going to become less and less available to me. I am no longer going to be able to do the roles that are traditionally done, and potentially my career’s going to look very different or slow down. But I’m OK with that, I’m really comfortable. I don’t need to work for my identity, it’s not my source of joy. I work to live, I don’t live to work.”

In the same interview, Evangeline revealed that she wanted to do more writing in the next phase of her career. She noted, “My first passion is writing. And I began publishing a children’s book series that I’m relaunching right now: I published a prequel series to see how that would be received. That was well-received, so now I’m launching the full series.”

“One of the reasons why I have such a peace with my age and where I’m at in my career is that what I really want to do is create my own content,” Evangeline emphasized. “I have a lot of stuff that I want to say.