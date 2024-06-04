‘American Idol’ Alum Mandisa’s Cause of Death Revealed

Getty Images

Mandisa, an “American Idol” alum, died in April, and now her cause of death has been revealed.

An autopsy report obtained by People magazine states the 47-year-old died from complications of class III obesity. Her manner of death is considered natural.

The report also states that the Grammy winner was found dead in her Nashville home by friends, and that she "was last known alive approximately three weeks" earlier.

Health.com reports class III obesity “is a chronic health condition that occurs when your body has an excessive number and size of fat cells” and BMI over 40.

According to the site, class III obesity raises the risk of ailments like type 2 diabetes, heart disease, high blood pressure, and stroke.

After she passed away, Mandisa’s rep told People, "We can confirm that yesterday Mandisa was found in her home deceased. At this time we do not know the cause of death or any further details. We ask for your prayers for her family and close knit circle of friends during this incredibly difficult time."

In 2007, “Extra” spoke with Mandisa, who opened up about her painful secret, her food addiction.

She recalled her lowest point, telling Terri, “I went to my apartment, didn't have to be back until the finale, and I just ate and ate. I watched nothing but television, and I was in the biggest slump of my life.”

Mandisa discussed her struggles in her first book, “Idoleyes: My New Perspective on Faith, Fat & Fame" (2007).

She emphasized, “My goal is not to be a size 2, my goal is to be healthy.”

Mandisa appeared on the fifth season of “American Idol.”