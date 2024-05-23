‘Furiosa’: Anya Taylor-Joy on ‘Beating the Hell Out of’ Chris Hemsworth (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Anya Taylor-Joy and Chris Hemsworth are dishing on “Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga.”

“Extra’s” Freddy Lomeli spoke with Anya and Chris, who developed a close partnership while making the action thriller and went all out for the fight scenes.

Anya is well-known for her role in “Queens Gambit,” but the two sadly didn't have time to play chess on set!

Anya said, “The crazy thing about this film is we got to spend a lot of time together at the beginning of it and then just because of the nature of the shooting schedule, we were kind of like thrown apart from each other for a long time, so one of the first times that we came back together, we were just beating the hell out of each other.”

Anya also opened up about bringing her fashion A-game to the press tour, saying, “I find fashion really fun and a wonderful way to express myself.”

Anya and Chris have even been “unintentionally matching,” too!

She laughed, “Every morning, we just look at each other, and we’re like [points finger].”

Chris joked, “As soon as we acknowledge it, it’s gonna die.”

Anya had wonderful things to say about her co-star! She noted, “When you are in awe of the person that you’re working with and you really care about them and you love them, it makes everything so much easier.”

The two got along from the first day they started working together. Anya added, “I was like, ‘Oh, here’s a really good person who wants to throw himself completely into this and also is going to be a partner for me. We’re going to take care of each other throughout this, rather than being at like any kind of weird ends.”

Chris also spoke about attempting to find the humanity in his villain, Dr. Dementus. He explained that it wasn’t so much about justifying his actions, but trying to “understand to some extent why he was doing things he’s done, what was his backstory, what had he suffered through and been through in order to act with some kind of rage.”