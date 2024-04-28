Backgrid/Getty

Though Taylor Swift's "The Tortured Poets Department" might have dredged up bad blood about their past relationship, her ex, Joe Alwyn, is reportedly moving on.

People magazine reports the actor, 33, is "doing well" and is "focused on work," citing a source.

Alwyn is also said to be dating.

"He's a great guy and not into drama in any way," the source reveals, implying he is fine with Swift reportedly referencing their relationship obliquely on "TTPD" tracks.

The source goes on to say Alwyn wishes Taylor well and "doesn't talk poorly about her" after the end of their six-year relationship, which started in 2017.

Now, Alwyn is appearing in the upcoming Yorgos Lanthimos film "Kinds of Kindness" with Emma Stone, which will debut at Cannes.