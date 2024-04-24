Getty Images

Nearly two years after her death, Anne Heche’s estate is unable to pay off her debts.

Heche’s son Homer Laffoon, who is the administrator of her estate, filed court papers claiming that the estate is “not yet in a condition to be closed” since it is unable to pay outstanding debts.

The docs, obtained by People magazine, state that the estate includes “a modest bank account, royalty payments and other residual income from pre-death projects, a corporation in which the Decedent was the sole shareholder (used for projects in development and business functions related to Decedent’s career in the entertainment industry), an LLC membership interest related to a podcast Decedent helped create and tangible personal property items."

According to the papers, some of Heche’s assets amounted to about $110,000, but her debts were more than $6 million from creditors and the homeowners whose house suffered extensive damage after the actress plowed her car into it. Heche’s ex, Thomas Jane, is also seeking nearly 150k.

The docs stated, “Based on the anticipated value of the combined Inventories and Appraisals and the filed creditor claims. The Estate is insolvent.”

Heche’s memoir “Call Me Anne,” which was released posthumously, did not have strong sales, with the docs stating that it got less than $25,000 in revenue.

Along with planning an estate sale for Heche’s personal property, the docs noted that Laffoon is “actively engaged in attempts to negotiate appropriate settlements of the claims” and “has engaged in substantial meet and confer efforts with the creditors in an attempt to avoid protracted and expensive litigation against the Estate.”

The docs stated, “Administrator is cautiously optimistic that the creditor claims can all be resolved fairly and without litigation.”