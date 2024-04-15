‘RHOC’ Star Jennifer Pedranti Engaged to Ryan Boyajian

Getty Images

“The Real Housewives of Orange County” star Jennifer Pedranti and her boyfriend Ryan Boyajian are making it official!

Last week, Ryan proposed to Jennifer in the Bahamas after almost four years of dating.

She told People magazine, “We’re both super stoked and couldn’t be happier. We always say that our love is a gift, and this just feels like the icing on the cake.”

Jennifer called it a “magical time,” adding, “I really am the luckiest girl in the world.”

Ryan popped the question at one of their “favorite spots” on the beach.

He revealed, “We take all the kids there, typically the first week of summer, so it was important for me to do it in a spot that means something to us. Now we’ll always be able to go right there in the little perch of sand by the staircase and remember this milestone together. It feels so special that this happened while we were in our happy place.”

Jennifer thought they were going to lunch when the proposal happened. She elaborated, “He was like, ‘Come here for a second’ and we walked down on the beach. And he pulled me in, and I said to him, ‘Are you doing something?’ And the second he got down in the sand, I don’t even remember what he said because I was so surprised.”

Icing on the cake, Boyajian got down on one knee with a huge diamond ring, which Pedranti loved! She said, “And then this guy proposes with a ring that just knocks my socks off.”

The couple have been together since September 2020.

She was previously married to William Pedranti, the father of her five kids.