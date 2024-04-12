Sherri Shepherd Recalls Throwback Appearance on ‘Oprah Winfrey Show’ (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Sherri Shepherd is bringing the joy and fun every single day on Season 2 of her hit talk show “Sherri.”

“Extra’s” Melvin Robert spoke with Sherri, who was “speechless” about her show being renewed for a third season!

Sherri has nabbed some big names on her show, like Oprah Winfrey and Angela Bassett.

Shepherd recalled being on “The Oprah Winfrey Show” when she was in her 20s. She commented, “I looked at her and I was like, ‘That’s me. She’s me, like, we look alike. She’s got the same kind of hair.’ I just was like, ‘Wow, I wonder if I could do that.’ When she came over to me to talk to me, it just was a dream that I always had.”

Sherri said she was “thankful” and “grateful” that someone took a chance on her.

She said, “I got so many nos… The fact that somebody, one, believed in me was all I needed.”

Before her talk show, Sherri was on “The View” for seven years, calling it “a good training ground,” with Barbara Walters and Whoopi Goldberg by her side.