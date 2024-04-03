Aspyn Ovard Files for Divorce the Same Day She Announces Birth of 3rd Child

Instagram

Aspyn Ovard is divorcing Parker Ferris after more than eight years of marriage.

People magazine reports the YouTuber filed the papers on Monday in Salt Lake City, the same day she announced the arrival of the couple’s third child.

The 27-year-old shared the baby news on social media with a video. In the clip, she shows off her baby bump with text across the screen that says, “But I’m only 34 weeks… she’s not ready.” Then the video cuts to her holding her daughter with the lyrics, "Just trust me you'll be fine.”

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

Aspyn also posted a photo on her Instagram Stories of her snuggling with her baby and the message, “Nothing better than this feeling!!!”

Instagram

In a TikTok video she explained that her baby came six weeks early, saying, “My brain just is not processing what is happening.”

Ovard went on to share that she arrived at the hospital around 11 or 12 in the evening, and the baby arrived around 6 a.m.

The star said, “She’s in the NICU right now. She’s doing really well, but she’s super early, so she’s gonna be there for a minute.”

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

Aspyn was looking forward to being moved to the mama-baby unit so she could be with her daughter.

In two earlier TikToks, it appears the exes were at the hospital together just before she gave birth. Parker points to her belly and lip-synchs, “My friend’s in there.”

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

Earlier this month, Aspyn and Parker shared photos and videos from their babymoon to Puerto Vallarta.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.