Instagram

Big Time Rush singer Kendall Schmidt is now a dad!

Over the weekend, Kendall and his wife Mica von Turkovich announced the birth of their first child, son Maple.

Along with posting a photo of their son, they wrote, “♥️Maple♥️.”

Instagram

In November, the couple broke the news that they were married and expecting!

Weeks after Kendall referred to Mica as his "wife" on Instagram, they shared a photo from their wedding. The cozy pic shows Kendall in a tux and Mica in a white dress posing together on a couch. They wrote in the Instagram caption, “Thankful for my baby ♥️.”

The couple also posted a video of Mica’s baby bump with the message, “Thankful for our baby ,🤍” setting it to the tune of the Carpenters’ “(They Long to Be) Close to You.”

Kendall and Mica have been together since 2015.

In 2022, “Extra” spoke with the group as they promoted Big Time Rush’s Forever tour. Opening up about bringing their kids on tour, Big Time Rush member Carlos said, “We got our own PenaVegas bus coming along.”

Schmidt quipped, “I am the nanny.”