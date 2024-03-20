Getty Images

Just three months after Jonathan Majors was found guilty on two misdemeanor counts of harassment and assault, his ex, Grace Jabbari, has filed another lawsuit against him.

Jabbari is suing Majors for alleged assault, battery, and defamation.

In the court docs obtained by Variety, Jabbari claims that the assault, battery, and emotional distress happened during their relationship, between 2021-2023.

In the papers, she claims that she was faced with physical and emotional abuse, as well as controlling behavior from Majors.

The docs mention an incident in Los Angeles from 2022, in which Majors allegedly “shoved [Jabbari] into the shower door” after he became upset with her.

The papers state, “Majors became angry with Grace. She became afraid and instinctively tried to calm him down. Majors began shouting in Grace’s face and grabbed both her arms, pinning them to her body. He then shoved her into the shower door, causing the shower door to open. He then threw her body into the shower wall, causing her head to hit the wall. When Grace tried to escape, things escalated. In an effort to stop the abuse, Grace informed Majors that she was going to have to inform his team of what he had done to her, at which point, Majors began throwing candles and other objects in a frenzied state, denting the wall and leaving glass shattered on the floor.”

Another incident from London in 2022 is also cited. The docs state, “Majors pushed Grace so hard that it bruised her backside. When Grace got up, she attempted to leave the house. Majors picked Grace up in the air and threw her against the hood of her car. Grace began shouting for help. Majors then forcefully grabbed Grace, placing her in a headlock and put his hand over her mouth to prevent someone from hearing her cries for help. He brought Grace back into their house and held his hands around her neck, stating that he wanted to kill her, and that he was going to kill her. Majors then started hitting Grace’s head against the marble floor while strangling her until she felt she could no longer breathe.”

As for defamation, Jabbari is citing his recent “Good Morning America” interview, in which he insisted that he has “never hit a woman” and “my hands have never struck a woman.”

Following his conviction on one count of misdemeanor third-degree assault and one count of second-degree harassment in December, Majors is scheduled to be sentenced in April.