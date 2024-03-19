Muse Frontman Matthew Bellamy & Wife Elle Evans Expecting Baby #2

Instagram

Matthew Bellamy is going to be a dad again!

The Muse frontman and wife Elle Evans are expecting their second child together.

Elle shared the happy news on Instagram with pics from Paris Hilton’s birthday party.

The 34-year-old wrote, “The Queen P did it again with another epic birthday party! I’m only out with this baby bump on special occasions & this was one of them!”

She showed off her baby bump in a pink dress in a carousel of images, including two with Bellamy and one with the birthday girl.

Hilton threw a belated Sliving birthday celebration in L.A. over the weekend featuring Absolut cosmos.

Matthew and Elle are already the parents of 3-year-old daughter Lovella, and Bellamy shares Bingham, 12, with ex Kate Hudson.