Kali Uchis & Don Toliver Welcome First Child

Instagram

R&B couple Kali Uchis and Don Toliver’s bundle of joy has arrived!

On Thursday, the pair announced the birth of their first child, a baby boy!

Along with a video of them with their son, they wrote in a joint Instagram, “You are everything we could have hoped for & more. Thank you God for our beautiful healthy baby boy, & thank you all for the Good energy along the way. may our home & your homes forever be blessed with peace, happiness & health.”

They announced her pregnancy in January.

In the video, Kali is heard saying after the kisses, “Awww, look how much your daddy loves you, little pooks! He’ll love you forever!”

The pair captioned the Instagram, “Starting our family, don’t take too long to get here little pooks, mom & dad can’t wait to share our life with you.”

Kali, 30, and Don, 29, have been dating since 2020.

In 2021, Don confirmed their relationship, telling W magazine, “We’re not crazy public or nothing like that. We just vibe.”