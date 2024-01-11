Kali Uchis & Don Toliver Expecting First Child Together

Getty Images

R&B couple Kali Uchis and Don Toliver, both 29, have a baby on the way!

They announced the happy news on Instagram with a video featuring Don kissing Kali’s growing baby bump!

In the video, Kali is hearing saying after the kisses, “Awww, look how much your daddy loves you, little pooks! He’ll love you forever!”

Instagram

The pair captioned the Instagram, “Starting our family, don’t take too long to get here little pooks, mom & dad can’t wait to share our life with you.”

The news comes just a day before Kali drops her latest album, “Orquídeas.”

Kali and Don have been dating since 2020.

In 2021, Don confirmed their relationship, telling W Magazine, “We’re not crazy public or nothing like that. We just vibe.”