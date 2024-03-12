Getty Images

Marin Hinkle from “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” and her husband Randall Sommer have settled their divorce.

The couple was together for decades before filing for divorce in September.

Now, People magazine reports the exes “filed an uncontested declaration of default on Monday and have entered into a written agreement detailing the specifics of their separation.”

Marin and Randall have reached an agreement on spousal support, but in the docs asked the court to “reserve jurisdiction to award… support in the future.”

As for attorney fees, those will be “stipulated” based on mutual agreement by the exes.

The “Two and a Half Men” actress and Sommers wed in August 1997, filing for divorce in September after 26 years of marriage.

They told People at the time, "After careful consideration we have decided to end our marriage. We remain caring friends with mutual respect, admiration and love for one another and for our son."