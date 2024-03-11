Oscars Fashion: Zendaya, Margot Robbie & More Best-Dressed Stars

“Extra’s” Adam Glassman and Billy Bush are breaking down all the trends and standout looks from the Oscars red carpet.

Anya Taylor-Joy’s silver, vintage-inspired Dior gown took about 5,000 hours to make.

Ripped from the runway looks included Florence Pugh’s silver Del Core gown, Hailee Steinfeld’s ethereal Ellie Saab look, and Emily Blunt’s sparkly champagne colored Schiaparelli dress.

Meanwhile, Zendaya was radiant in futuristic pink and gray, wearing a Giorgio Armani Privé gown adorned with palm trees.

Stars weren’t afraid to go with classic black . Danielle Brooks was stunning in Dolce & Gabbana, while Eva Longoria was a vision in an off-the-shoulder Tamara Ralph and Margot Robbie was turning heads in her anti-Barbie skintight Versace look.

America Ferrara, however, did opt for Barbie pink, in a sparkly Versace gown.