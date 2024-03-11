Mark Ruffalo on Emma Stone’s Oscar Win & Wardrobe Malfunction! (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Mark Ruffalo spoke about his “Poor Things” co-star Emma Stone’s Oscars win as he hit the Vanity Fair Party! He told “Extra’s” Melvin Robert that Emma was genuinely surprised.

Ruffalo, who was joined by his wife Sunrise Coigney, said "She was totally surprised. She'd been telling me all night, ‘It's not going to be me, it's not going to be me.’ I was like, ‘It's going to be you,’ and then, yeah, she was very surprised and she didn't have anything really prepared, so when she got up there that was just beautiful, spontaneous, authentic, off the cuff."

Mel asked, “What happened with her dress? What popped the dress?”

He replied, “I think it was dancing… Ken,” adding, “She was laughing so hard I think she burst her zipper.”

Mark said he’d just seen her, and Sunrise added, “She's happy. She's still in shock.”

Ruffalo continued, “I was like, ‘I told you, man. You're beautiful. I'm so happy. I'm so moved, and it's, like, you deserve it.’ It's just a great night.’”