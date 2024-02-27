How Pedro Pascal & Kieran Culkin’s Awards Season Bromance Blossomed

Getty Images

Kieran Culkin and Pedro Pascal have been taking shots at each other for months, but this "feud" follows more of the Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman vibe... it's bromantic.

Culkin kicked off the beef at the Golden Globes after he beat Pedro in the Best Actor in a TV Series – Drama category. Kieran told him from the stage “Suck it, Pedro!”

Pascal responded on the Emmys stage as he presented an award, blaming Culkin for his injured shoulder.

All season long, the Internet’s so-called daddy from “The Last of Us” and the fast-talking Kieran, who made us love and hate nepo babies in “Succession,” have given us the ultimate Hollywood bromance… and we’re here for it!

After losing to Kieran at the Globes and Emmys, Pedro beat him at the SAG Awards.

Right after accepting the award, Pedro joked with Tan France, “I’m going to make out with Kieran,” but Culkin later laughed, telling us, “I don’t know where the f**k that came from.”

Kieran went on to share that he bonded with Pascal at a Hollywood Reporter Actors Roundtable. He explained, “We hung out all night and I was like, ‘These guys are my friends now.’”

Pascal told us backstage at SAG, “We became buddies,” adding, “He’s brilliant and funny — he’s way smarter than me!”

Even Culkin’s wife is in on the action, thanking Pedro for humbling her husband following the SAG Awards.

Getty Images

She wrote on Instagram, “He’s back baby! Back to doing what he does best - LOSING. Balance has been restored to the universe. Thank you [Pedro Pascal] for humbling him.”

It turns out Pedro and Kieran actually go way back, and Pascal shared with us, “I remember a younger sibling visiting me in New York and taking them to FAO Schwarz. I was doing a play at a theater called Second Stage. He had done a play in the same season or was in the next play that season. Anyway, he saw me onstage and actually came up and said hello to me. I knew who he was — I had already seen him in ‘Igby Goes Down’ — and [he] kind of made my day by coming up and telling me that he thought I did a good job in the play.”