Bravo

The stars of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” are bringing the drama to the reunion.

Bravo just dropped a new trailer, and it’s so intense it ends with a medical emergency!

Just as host Andy Cohen introduces “the Grand Dame of Beverly Hills” aka Kathy Hilton, all of a sudden Sutton Stracke gasps for air and leans back on Garcelle Beauvais on the couch. Everyone asks Sutton, “Are you okay?”

Andy tells her, “You’re shaking, you’re shaking.”

Paramedics come on the scene to help Stracke as the camera zooms in on her hands shaking. They also appear to be swollen and blue.

Aside from the scary emergency, the trailer has all the women in the hot seat, especially Kyle Richards amid her separation from Mauricio Umansky.

At one point, Cohen reads from a card, “Kyle is dancing around the reason for her split. What is the real reason and why won’t she just spit it out?”

Andy later asks, “Could you see yourself with Morgan?” referring to the country singer that Richards has been spending time with.

Another tease has Andy saying, “There were rumors about infidelity in your relationship. How did you feel seeing [Mauricio] and [‘Dancing with the Stars’ partner] Emma [Slater] holding hands?” She says it “did not feel good.”

Cohen goes on, “Are there conversations about someone moving out?” He then asks, “Do you talk about divorce?” and a tearful Kyle nods her head yes.

For answers to these burning questions, fans will have to tune in to the three-part reunion, premiering February 28 at 8 p.m. on Bravo.

Over the weekend, Kyle opened up to “Extra” on the People’s Choice Awards red carpet about her relationship with Mauricio.

She explained, “We are doing okay. We’re actually pretty good, considering. We’re very good friends. We always were, even as a married couple. We live in the same house, we are family — we’re doing good, considering.”

In early February, Kyle was on the “Extra” set with Billy Bush, and confirmed this has been the hardest season of “RHOBH” yet and “the toughest time in my life.”