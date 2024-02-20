Getty Images

“Porky’s” star Tony Ganios has died at the age of 64.

Ganios’ fiancé Amanda told TMZ that he died at a New York hospital on Sunday.

A day before his death, Ganios checked into the hospital for a spinal cord infection. After undergoing surgery, he suffered a fatal heart attack while recovering.

Amanda revealed to the site that Tony was heading to a dialysis treatment when the heart attack happened.

According to Amanda, they were in the middle of wedding planning and had been together for at least nine years.

She wrote on X, “It's just unreal to me right now. It was so fast. He hadn't felt well and hid it from me for days. When he finally told me, and was taken to the hospital, his spinal cord was severely infected. They did surgery, next morning, his heart stopped. I'm crushed.”

In another post on X, she wrote, “The last words we said to each other were ‘I love you.’ Love is an understatement. You are everything to me. My heart, my soul and my best friend. #I love you #tonyganios.”

Along with “Porky’s” (1981), “Porky’s II: The Next Day” (1983), and “Porky’s Revenge” (1985), Ganios also appeared in “The Wanderers” (1979), “Back Roads” (1981), “Continental Divide” (1981), “Die Hard 2” (1990), “The Taking of Beverly Hills” (1991), and “Rising Sun” (1993), which was his final screen work.