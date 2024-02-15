Watch Our First Interview with Audrey Tautou as 'Amélie' Returns to Theaters

“Amélie” returned to theaters this week, just in time for Valentine’s Day!

The French film, directed by Jean-Pierre Jeunet, was an instant favorite back in 2002 as Amélie (Audrey Tautou) lovingly set out to help solve the problems of her loved ones.

The movie won the People’s Choice Award at the 2001 Toronto International Film Festival and went on to receive five Oscar nods.

Back in 2001, “Extra’s” Adam Weissler was the first broadcast journalist to interview Tautou in the U.S. He caught up with her at the Variety - 10 Actors to Watch event.

She said working with Jeunet on a film was a dream come true, and called the success of the “Amélie” overseas “wonderful.” She hoped it would bring “happiness” to viewers in the states as well. Watch!