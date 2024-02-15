Hero Dad Who Tackled Alleged Chiefs Parade Shooter: ‘I Simply Responded’ (Exclusive)

After gunshots rang out at the Kansas City Chiefs’ victory parade, viral video shows bystanders barreling toward one of the suspects and throwing him to the ground. “Extra’s” Billy Bush talks to heroic fan Trey Filter, who tackled the man to the ground, and his wife Casey, who grabbed the gun, about the terrifying ordeal.

Billy reflected, “When that awful moment arises, we all like to think that we are that person that will run towards the danger. Trey Filter found out in the moment that he is that guy.”

Trey replied, “Thank you for that flattering compliment, but I simply responded. I didn't think much. There was a big commotion. They're yelling, ‘Get him!’ I looked to my left, I see a flash of people running and I got lucky and got the right guy. I remember when I tackled him thinking, ‘I sure hope this poor guy is it.’”

Billy asked if the man was armed, and Trey explained, “Apparently, he was running with the assault rifle… So, once I tackled him, another gentleman came in, we worked together to hold him down. They were yelling, ‘Gun, gun!’”

He went on, “At that point, I was under the impression that he was still armed. I'm not sure — he possibly still could have been — however, the gun, one of the guns or the gun they were talking about, had fallen during the tackle and my beautiful wife here was able to grab that gun and pull it away.”

Casey recalled of seeing the gun, “There was a lot going on in that moment and well, I just looked down and it was there and my first thought was just to get it out of the way and to somebody over to an area where no one else could get it and potentially use it again.”

Billy asked if he was thinking of harming the shooter.

“I was pretty worked up. The whole ‘he's got a gun deal’ kind of changed the scenario, and once I’d reached under his stomach and I couldn't feel anything I realized his ribs were open, so I just started racking him in his ribs… The cops weren't there yet. It seemed like an eternity… It was a complete… mess, so… There was a military presence. They had shooters on top of buildings. Everybody felt very safe. Most people were talking about how the gunshots didn't sound real.”

Trey added, “We didn't know how extreme the situation was until we're working our way back to our vehicle. I yelled to my youngest son, ‘Where's your mother?’ and then I told her, ‘Let's get the hell out of here.’”

Billy asked, “What did you talk about with your boys on the way back?