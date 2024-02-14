Kevin Mazur

Jaafar Jackson is completely transformed into his iconic uncle Michael Jackson in a first-look pic for the biopic “Michael.”

In the photo, taken by Kevin Mazur, Jaafar embodies Michael in a performance of “Man in the Mirror” from his ‘90s “Dangerous” tour.

Mazur was chosen to take the photo due to his history of capturing the King of Pop over the years.

In a statement, Kevin said, “When I arrived for my first day on the set of this movie, I was so excited — it was like the first time I went on tour to shoot Michael Jackson. When I walked onto the set, I felt like I’d gone back in time and I was walking into the stadium to shoot the tour. Seeing Jaafar perform, I thought, ‘Wow, it is Michael.’ The way he looks and acts, his mannerisms, everything — he's Michael Jackson. For anyone who didn’t have the chance to see Michael perform live during his lifetime — this is how it was.”

The biopic will focus on Jackson’s “triumphs and tragedies on an epic, cinematic scale.”

“Michael” is directed by Antoine Fuqua, who emphasized, “We have assembled an incredible team of artists for this project — hair & makeup, costumes, cinematography, choreography, lighting, everything – and some who knew and worked with Michael are reuniting for this film. But most importantly, it's Jaafar who embodies Michael. It goes beyond the physical resemblance. It’s Michael’s spirit that comes through in a magical way. You have to experience it to believe it.”

The movie also stars Miles Teller and Colman Domingo.