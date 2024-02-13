‘Madame Web’ Star Sydney Sweeney Scavenged for Comics After Landing Role (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Sydney Sweeney had our Spidey senses tingling in custom Oscar de la Renta at the L.A. premiere of “Madame Web.”

“Extra” spoke with Sydney, who recalled what she did after she landed the role of Julia Carpenter.

She said, “I was filming actually in Albuquerque at the time and there was a small comic book store down the street from the house I was in.

“I went straight to the comic book store and I scavenged for every single comic that Julia appeared in and I bought all of them,” she went on. “I just went home and I read everything I could.”

The movie is about female empowerment, and Sydney grew close to her castmates. She’s part of a “Madame Web” group chat, where they talk about “anything and everything.”

As for the stunt work in the movie, Sweeney declared she was “born for this”!