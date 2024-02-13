News February 13, 2024
Go-To Gifts to Treat Yourself for Valentine’s
Love is in the air!
Whether you’re getting ready for a hot date or you’re having a spa night in with the girls, it’s the perfect time for some self-love & self-care.
Sadie Murray has the latest go-to gifts to treat yourself for Valentine’s Day!
Up first is the ultimate luxe skincare brand Biojuve — Breakthrough Skin Science, using one of a kind Zycrobe Technology that optimizes skin health on and below the surface. Celebrity esthetician Sarah Ford swears by this must-have for your skin because it’s clinically proven to create significant improvements in just one week for healthier, younger-looking skin!
Next, get flawless salon gel nail extensions at home with the KISS Salon X-TEN LED Soft Gel System. Their innovative DIY curing system features an ergonomically designed LED lamp that provides a salon-level manicure that will stay flawless for up to 14 days.
Next, ignite your passion with SHEGLAM's Ember Rose Collection! THIS is your ultimate Valentine's Day arsenal, combining a romantic color palette, three cream blushes, and a selection of nourishing lip glosses and matte lipsticks for an enchanting, full look.
Lastly, these irresistibly soft and luxurious robes from Revival New York. They’re the official robes for The Plaza and other luxury hotels in the US, so now you never have to check out! The his-and-hers options in different colors are made of soft and smooth microfiber and an ultra-plush, fuzzy fleece lining. They’re perfectly oversized and comfortable to make you and your honey feel pampered and relaxed.