Da’Vine Joy Randolph on ‘Mind-Boggling’ Oscar Nomination (Exclusive)

Getty Images

“The Holdovers” star Da’Vine Joy Randolph was on cloud nine at the 2024 Oscars Nominees Luncheon.

“Extra’s” Melvin Robert spoke with Da’Vine, who called it “mind-boggling” to be a nominee.

She admitted, “If I’m really honest, it hasn’t really yet melded for me… It’s like bigger than me. I haven’t touched it yet.”

Da’Vine hopes her nomination will open more doors in the future!

“When a dream comes true, it is surreal, because it’s a deep spiritual moment of like this other worldly thing,” Da’Vine said. “It’s hard for me to process. It’s not like a check off my list on, like, my to-do-list… I’m just so grateful and I pray that this will allow more ease but also more opportunities.”