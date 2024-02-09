Over the summer, Parker opened up about what he has learned from being married to Hallie. He shared in a press release for UMG Nashville, “You can take a girl anywhere she wants to go, buy her anything you want to buy her, but your quality time is like the number-one thing that they really care about, at least mine does, and it’s the one thing I just don’t have a surplus of. And so, I’ve learned really to, and it’s hard for me to relax and slow down. I’m just always, always going. It’s kind of where [album title] Never Enough comes from. You know she handles it really well. She’s really easy on me. But I have learned more than anything that is it my time that probably goes the furthest with her.”