Celebrity News February 09, 2024
Parker McCollum & Hallie Ray Light Expecting First Child
Country singer Parker McCollum, 31, is going to be a dad!
McCollum and his wife Hallie Ray Light are expecting their first child together.
Parker broke the news on Instagram. Alongside a kissing pic, he wrote, “God's little blessing. We Iove you so much already, Baby M!"
The news comes over a year after the couple tied the knot in Texas.
Over the summer, Parker opened up about what he has learned from being married to Hallie. He shared in a press release for UMG Nashville, “You can take a girl anywhere she wants to go, buy her anything you want to buy her, but your quality time is like the number-one thing that they really care about, at least mine does, and it’s the one thing I just don’t have a surplus of. And so, I’ve learned really to, and it’s hard for me to relax and slow down. I’m just always, always going. It’s kind of where [album title] Never Enough comes from. You know she handles it really well. She’s really easy on me. But I have learned more than anything that is it my time that probably goes the furthest with her.”
In 2022, Parker gave a shout-out for Hallie and his family after winning his first CMT Award. He told “Exta’s” Alecia Davis, “Every single one of those people played a role in me getting to do anything in country music.”