First Look at ‘Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV’

Check out the trailer for ID’s “Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV,” which is pulling back the curtain!

According to a press release, the four-part docuseries “uncovers the toxic and dangerous culture behind some of Dan Schneider’s most popular and iconic teen TV series of the late 1990s and early 2000s.”

Cast and crew members from "All That" cast members, "iCarly," "Sam & Cat, and "Victorious," and "The Amanda Show" took part in the docuseries to share insight on their time working with Schneider.