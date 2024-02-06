Getty Images

Country singer Toby Keith died Monday of stomach cancer. He was 62.

His family shared the news on X, writing, "Toby Keith passed peacefully last night on Feb. 5 surrounded by his family. He fought his fight with grace and courage. Please respect the privacy of his family at this time."

Toby was diagnosed with cancer in 2022, but in September 2023 he told “Extra’s” Alecia Davis, “I've been okay, just been rocking and rolling.”

Giving her a health update, he shared, “I walked some dark hallways, Almighty is riding shotgun. But I feel pretty good… You have good days and bad days… It's a little bit of a roller coaster, but I'm doing a lot better than I was this time last year.”

Alecia asked, “What's been your inspiration to keep you so strong?”

Keith said, “Just my faith. I've always rode with a prayer, and as long as I have Him with me, I'm cool. It's just you have to dig in — you don't have a choice.”

In December, Keith even performed two shows at the Park MGM in Las Vegas.

People magazine reports that he told the crowd, "Through COVID and cancer, the old devil’s been after me a little bit. I’ve got him by the horns right now, so instead of just sitting around and waiting, we’re gonna get the band back together."