‘Below Deck’: Captain Kerry & Fraser on Saucy & Unexpected Season (Exclusive)

Bravo

Fresh off “Below Deck Adventure,” Captain Kerry Titheradge is back on the bridge for Season 11 of “Below Deck” with chief stew Fraser Olender.

They dish with “Extra’s” Melvin Robert on what to expect as the yachties navigate demanding guests and crew drama in Grenada.

Kerry said of their relationship, “You're going to see a dynamic between the two of us… We get on really well, we click.”

Fraser added, “Ultimately Kerry and I saw eye to eye on most things and the respect was there and we actually enjoy each other’s company, which makes life so much easier working alongside each other. I’m very grateful. I feel very lucky to have him.”

Melvin asked if fans will see Fraser’s friendlier side this season.

He explained, “I was too friendly one year, too stern the next, I can't win. I'm just going to do me and hope that it works for the viewers and for my crew and I'm pleased to say that I'm quite proud of this past season.”

What about all the hot tub action being teased?

Fraser said, “There is a lot of hot tub action, but I think it is more so about what the guests are getting up to and what we have to clean afterwards as opposed to what we're doing in there.”

He insisted, “I was very rarely in that hot tub.”

As for new castmates, Fraser teased they are “a whole new set of yachties trying to ruin our lives,” adding, “I'm joking. We have a phenomenal team this year, but, you know, it's not fun if everything's going great and if they pair us with the people they know we'll love, so of course we've got some troubles.”

He did reveal, “There are always going to be some tears and there are always going to be some people let go, and people leaving.”

To sum up the season in three words, Kerry said, “What just happened?”

Fraser added, “Challenging, unexpected and saucy.”