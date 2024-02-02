Getty Images

“Rocky” actor Carl Weathers has died at the age of 76.

On Friday, Weathers’ family announced the sad news. In a statement, they said, “We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of Carl Weathers. He died peacefully in his sleep on Thursday, February 1st, 2024… Carl was an exceptional human being who lived an extraordinary life. Through his contributions to film, television, the arts and sports, he has left an indelible mark and is recognized worldwide and across generations. He was a beloved brother, father, grandfather, partner, and friend.”

Weathers, best known for playing Apollo Creed in “Rocky” (1976), “Rocky II” (1979), “Rocky III” (1982), and “Rocky IV” (1985), recently appeared on three seasons of “The Mandalorian” (2019-2023).

He earned an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series for his work as Greef Karga on the series.

In 2020, “Extra” spoke with Weathers at the premiere of “The Mandalorian,” where he confirmed that he would be directing in the second season. He directed TV projects beginning in 1995, including episodes of “Hawaii Five-0” (2019) and “Chicago Med” (2021 & 2023).

Among his 80 acting credits, Weathers’ TV appearances included “Good Times” (1975), two episodes of “The Shield” (2003 & 2007), four episodes of “Arrested Development” (2004-2014), and 13 episodes of “Chicago Justice” (2017).

He acted in the films “Bucktown” (1975), “Friday Foster” (1975), “Close Encounters of the Third Kind” (1978), “Force 10 from Navarone” (1978), “Predator” (1987), “Action Jackson” (1988), “Happy Gilmore” (1996), and “Toy Story 4” (2019).

Weathers also famously appeared in the 1989 music video for Michael Jackson’s “Liberian Girl.”

Born January 14, 1948, in L.A., Weathers was a college football star. He played as a linebacker for the Oakland Raiders in the early ‘70s, as well as for the BC Lions of the Canadian Football League, retiring in 1974 ahead of seeking an acting career.