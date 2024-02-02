‘90 Day Fiancé’: Ashley’s Wedding Could Be Ruined by Tropical Storms (Exclusive Clip)

“Extra” has an exclusive “90 Day Fiancé” sneak peek… and the forecast isn’t looking great for Ashley’s wedding!

She freaks out after hearing that her ceremony with Manuel in Florida might be ruined due to tropical storms.

Her wedding planner Armando calls and tells her about the forecast, explaining, “You have to understand when you’re on the beach, you are possibly putting your people in a really serious situation.”

In a confessional, Ashley says, “Hearing the word ‘storm’ is making me hyperventilate… I’m not a Floridian. I did not take into account hurricane season when I chose the wedding date, at all.”

She continues, “This is my dream wedding and I can’t even think about bad weather ruining it. I’m freaking out. What happens if it rains or, even worse, if there is a hurricane? I’m gonna die.”

Ashley explains she chose the date of their nuptials because she wanted to marry Manuel “as close to the full moon in Pisces as I could,” saying, “All of this is happening in divine timing.”

She confesses they don’t have a Plan B.

To make matters worse, they are getting married on day 89 of their 90-day window. She shares, “After those 90 days, if you don’t get married, they get the boot.”