Different Approaches to Hybrid Work Could Ease Employees Back To Office Full-Time

Even bosses who have been most outspoken about the need for workers to return to the office full time — including the CEOs of some of the biggest media and entertainment companies — haven't yet mandated full returns due to pushback from employees.

Haystack Needle, a remote agency born from the 2008 financial crisis, recognized the importance of taking time to meet face to face and developing personal relationships and has some tips for building hybrid workplaces that work for everyone.

"[We were] fully remote long before the pandemic and discovered the value of allowing talent to discover the environment where they produce their best work. But we also quickly learned the value of connecting in person with enough frequency," said Haystack Needle CEO Townsend Belisle. "In those moments, other bonds are formed and misconceptions are mitigated. It helped to embrace the unique benefits of each.”

Most bosses agree there's value in working in person, but some say there's none at all to be found in remote or hybrid work.

In a 2020 interview with the Wall Street Journal, Netflix founder and co-CEO Reed Hastings described remote work as "a pure negative," lamenting that "debating ideas is harder now."

Disney CEO Bob Iger in January 2023, just a few months after returning to helm the company, told employees they would be required to return to office four days a week beginning March 1.

"In a creative business like ours, nothing can replace the ability to connect, observe, and create with peers that comes from being physically together, nor the opportunity to grow professionally by learning from leaders and mentors," Iger wrote in a memo to employees.

But hybrid work plans can take many different forms, and it’s up to each company to find the best fit. According to Haystack Needle, time spent working remotely can also be optimized to maximize trust, teamwork and creativity, without piling on Zoom fatigue.

When working remotely, engagement is a key antidote to isolation. A designated digital workspace allows workers to connect meaningfully with colleagues. Any intranet service with a robust chat functionality will do. And concentrating internal exchanges on a shared platform frees up email for external client communication.

Digital water-cooler conversations should be encouraged, including work-adjacent celebrations like project successes, milestone achievements, and anniversaries. There should also be room for work-appropriate personal shares like out-of-office adventures, cute pet moments, and occasional jokes or memes.

Other online opportunities for connection could include a virtual book club or writing workshop; the only restriction is your imagination and the willingness of participants.

Even with an optimized digital workspace, it's still good to make time to meet in person, and it's important to make those moments together count.

Companies can use some of what they’re saving on overhead costs to make these meetups something team members will remember. Think annual holiday parties, team retreats with special events, and in-person training opportunities with industry leaders.

But not all in-person moments have to be orchestrated team-building events, and there's still room for serendipity. Team members may travel to a city other team members live in and arrange to meet for coffee on the company card. A critical project might be best served by bringing a small group together in a hotel for workshopping and shared meals. The opportunities are endless.

"A positive culture is a crucial part of attracting and retaining quality talent, and that trust empowers and motivates,” said Belisle.

Companies looking to bring their workforce back into the office have nothing to lose — and everything to gain — by taking a hybrid approach before location-locking their teams, according to Haystack Needle. Doubling down on engagement during remote periods can ease the transition and show staff their well-being matters as much as the company's success.