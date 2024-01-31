Getty Images

“Baby Daddy” star Derek Theler, 37, is a real-life dad!

On Tuesday, Theler announced the birth of his first child with wife Lisa Marie Summerscales.

Alongside a series of photos of their newborn son, he wrote on Instagram, “I’m delighted to announce that our baby boy Denali McKean has made it to the world. Hard to express the feelings of love and relief ❤️🥹. I’ll share more about our extra long hospital stay another time. But, we are finally home and smiling. Thank you for the love ❤️ My heart is full #BabyDaddy.”

After seeing the post, Theler’s “Babby Daddy” co-star Melissa Peterman commented, “Congrats @derektheler and @lsummerscales ! Welcome to the world beautiful Denali!!!! I can’t wait to meet you! I love you already and I will always let you get 3 things at the store! ❤️❤️❤️”

Derek announced that they were expecting in December. Sharing a pic of her pointing at her baby bump, he wrote, “Bumpin on the News today.”

