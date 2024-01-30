Getty Images

Shannen Doherty is opening up about her cancer treatments on the latest episode of her “Let’s Be Clear” podcast.

The “Beverly Hills, 90210” alum is fighting stage 4 breast cancer, which has now spread to her brain and bones.

Speaking with her radiation oncologist Dr. Amin Mirhadi on the podcast, Shannen said her body is responding to an infusion treatment, calling it a “miracle.”

Doherty explained, “I’m not gonna say what it is, I’m on a new cancer infusion, and after four treatments, we didn’t really see a difference and everybody wanted me to switch, and I just kinda was like, ‘We’re gonna keep going with this and see.’”

She continued, “And yeah, after the sixth or seventh treatment, we really saw it breaking down the blood-brain barrier.”

“For me, that happens to be a miracle right now,” the “Charmed” actress said, adding, “That I sort of rolled the dice and said, ‘Let’s keep going.'”

Sharing more details of the treatment, she said, “That it’s actually breaking down that blood-brain barrier is actually a miracle of that drug, a miracle of maybe God intervening and saying, ‘I’m gonna give her a break.’”

Shannen reflected, “Sometimes you’re looking for miracles in all the wrong places, and they’re right in front of your face.”

After revealing in June 2023 that the cancer had spread to her brain, she made an emotional appearance alongside her “Beverly Hills, 90210” castmates at 90s Con in Tampa, Florida and received a standing ovation.

Then, in November, she shared that the cancer was also found in her bones.

She told People magazine at the time, “I don’t want to die. I think I would be afraid of death if I wasn’t a good person, but I am. I’m not afraid of dying, I just don’t want to die, like, ever.”

Despite the cancer spreading, Doherty, 52, said she is “not done with living.” She emphasized, “I’m not done with loving. I’m not done with creating. I’m not done with hopefully changing things for the better. I’m just not — I’m not done.”

Doherty was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015, but went into remission. She revealed in 2017 that the cancer had returned.